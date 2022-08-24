Akanksha Puri on marriage plans with Mika Singh: Why can’t I romance and enjoy the dating phase?

Mika Singh and one of the most adored actresses, Akansha Puri, are officially together after the latter earned the title of Mika Singh’s ‘Vohti’, on the reality show Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti. Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti had 12 women competing with one another, to have Mika Singh as their husband. Mika Singh chose Akanksha Puri to be his bride, between her, Prantika Das, and Neet Mahal. The show managed to get a lot of eyeballs in its due course since the concept of the show was interesting.

In a recent media interaction with the paparazzi, Akanksha Puri was irked when asked about her marriage plans with Mika Singh. As mentioned in the Zoom TV report, Akanksha talked about how people have been wanting her to get married. The actress questioned these people and said, "Why can’t I date, romance someone, and enjoy the phase". She added that she wants to enjoy the courtship period with Mika and missed all this a lot as she has been single for a very long time. Elaborating more on this, Akanksha said that she wants to enjoy the dating phase as there should be some romance in life before tying the knot.

For the uninformed, Mika and Akanksha have been friends for 13 years but after Mika's Swayamvar show the two officially announced that they have feelings for each other and now are dating. Sharing details about her relationship with Mika, Akanksha shared that their relationship is in a matured stage, and are very comfortable with each other.

Mika and Akanksha have been friends for a long time now. Akanksha, who rose to fame with her character Parvati in the show Vighnaharta Ganesha had claimed that they had both known each other for more than a decade.

Speaking about Mika's career, the singer is very respected in the music industry. Over the years, he has given multiple super hit tracks. Some of them include Tu Mere Agal Bagal Hain, Dil Mein Baji Guitar, Laila, and Jadoo Ki Jhappi, among others.

