Akanksha Puri opens up on the mushy photo with Mika Singh and rumours about their relationship

Akanksha Puri and Mika Singh grabbed many eyeballs recently after a romantic picture of the duo went viral on social media. It so happened that the actress shared a mushy photo with Mika Singh a few days ago, wherein she is seen sitting on the singer’s lap as he holds her from behind. She is seen relaxing in his arms. While Akanksha looks pretty in a green printed kurta, Mika is seen wearing a light blue tee. Akanksha bids him ‘good night’ in the caption, and Mika also shared the same picture on his Instagram handle.

Their cozy picture got tongues wagging, and social media users wondered if something is brewing between the two. Now, the Vighnaharta Ganesh actress has opened up about the viral romantic picture with Mika. She has also reacted to the rumours of their relationship in a chat with a leading entertainment portal. When asked about her picture with Mika, Akanksha said, 'It is too early to reveal anything.' While she has still kept mum about it, the media report further states that Mika and Akanksha have Mika know each other for almost 10 years.

Meanwhile, rumours of Akanksha Puri participating in season 14 of Bigg Boss aka Bigg Boss 2020 have been circulating for quite some time. Though the actress has not yet revealed anything about her participation, it is likely that she will be locked inside the BB 2020 house this year as she wants to entertain her fans and audience in every possible way and will continue to do different and new things.

Credits :India Forums

