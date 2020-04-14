Akanksha Puri remembers good old days as she shares a throwback VIDEO of crooning a song from Calendar Girls

Akanksha Puri remembers her good old days as she shares a throwback video on her Instagram handle in which she is heard crooning a song from her movie Calendar Girls. Check out the video.

Akanksha Puri is cherishing some beautiful old memories of late thereby making the most of her quarantine break. The actress had shared a BTS video from the sets of her debut Bollywood movie Calendar Girls a few days back thereby reminiscing her special moments in the same. It seems like the stunning beauty isn’t over those memories which are evident from the latest post that she has shared on her Instagram handle that happens to be a throwback video.

The video shows Akanksha, popular Bollywood director Madhur Bhandarkar and another popular actress, Satarupa Pyne crooning the song Khwaishein from the movie Calendar Girls while on their way to someplace inside a car. The three of them happily sing the song while striking poses by looking at the camera. Here’s what Akanksha writes about the video in her caption, “Kahan le aai Khwaishein.. Dard ki yeh jo baarishein ..!! So wish I could relive all the good times of my life in this lock down!! N Calendar girls was definitely one of the most beautiful chapter of my life.. Thanks @imbhandarkar Madhur sir for everything. Love u @satarupapyne you are the best gift calendar girls gave me.”

Check out the throwback video below:

Coming back to Akanksha, the actress ventured into the television industry later on and is currently seen in the popular mythological show Vighnaharta Ganesh. As is evident from her latest social media pictures and videos, she has completely moved on now after breaking off all ties with ex-flame Paras Chhabra who was a part of the show Bigg Boss 13. Akanksha was unhappy about his closeness with fellow housemate Mahira Sharma and had openly expressed her disappointment over the same. She broke off all ties with him after the latter claimed of having problems with his relationship in front of .

Credits :Instagram

