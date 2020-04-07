Akanksha Puri reminisces old memories as she shares a BTS VIDEO from her debut film Calendar Girls

Akanksha Puri relives her good old days as she shares a BTS video from the sets of her 2015 debut Bollywood film, Calendar Girls. Check out the video.

Akanksha Puri has been currently grabbing headlines for all the wrong and right reasons. The actress has been creating quite a buzz owing to her indirect war of words with ex-boyfriend Paras Chhabra. She was unhappy with Paras’ proximity with his fellow housemate from Bigg Boss 13, Mahira Sharma and was quite vocal about the same. The two of them eventually broke up with each other during the airing of the show itself citing their own respective set of reasons.

Keeping these things apart, Akanksha is a popular and talented TV actress too. But did you know she was a part of the 2015 movie Calendar Girls? Well, for those of you who are unversed, she made her debut in the Bollywood film industry with the Madhur Bhandarkar directorial before venturing into the television industry. Akanksha has recently shared a BTS video from the sets in which the director speaks about why she was being roped in for the movie.

Check out the video below:

In Madhur Bhandarkar’s words, Akanksha is someone with an educated South Indian look instead of a traditional one. He also states that she is not very ambitious in life and has calmness on her face which makes her a strong personality and this is the reason why she was being cast for the role. As of now, the stunning diva is seen in the mythological show Vighnaharta Ganesh. As for her ex-flame Paras, he took part in another reality show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge after Bigg Boss 13. The show went off-air a few days back and he walked out by selecting Aanchal Khurana as his prospective partner for marriage.

