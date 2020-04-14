Akanksha Puri REVEALS she can do Bigg Boss as she has a raw understanding of the reality show

Akanksha Puri has recently spilled the beans whether or not she will be a part of Bigg Boss 14 in the mere future. Read on for further details.

Akanksha Puri is currently seen in the mythological show Vighnaharta Ganesh in which she portrays the role of Goddess Parvati. But given that her ex-flame Paras Chhabra has already participated in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 13, speculations are rife whether the Calendar Girls actress will be a part of the next season. Akanksha and Paras’ relationship was one of the most discussed topics on Bigg Boss and there is no denial about this particular fact.

Things began escalating because of Paras’ growing proximity with his fellow housemate Mahira Sharma. Akanksha was terribly upset with Paras’ closeness to Mahira and openly spoke about the same. Although initially she supported him on his journey inside the Bigg Boss house, the actress decided to break all ties with him after he spoke about having issues with his relationship when being confronted by in one of the episodes. The superstar was totally irked with Paras’ behavior during that episode because of the way he was answering back things. At last, Paras spilled out the beans and thus it kicked off the end of his relationship with Akanksha.

Meanwhile, check out this latest picture of Akanksha Puri below:

Keeping these things aside, it is quite clear that Akanksha is well versed with all the facets of Bigg Boss by now. So, has she planned anything on being a part of the show in the mere future? In a recent interview with a media portal, the actress has finally spilled the beans about the same. The gorgeous diva states that she is already the part of a show in which she portrays the female lead because of which she is not sure about doing Bigg Boss. And then she admits the fact she will be able to do the show given that she has a proper understanding about it pretty well despite not being a part of it. Akanksha mentions that she knows what should be and what should not be done inside the reality show.

However, there is still no firm reply on the part of the actress about being a part of Bigg Boss 13. Talking about her personal life, Akanksha has completely moved on after her split with Paras and is currently enjoying her quarantine break with loved ones. Of late, she has been quite active on social media and is sharing numerous pictures and videos thereby keeping in constant touch with her fans. A day back, she had shared a throwback video of crooning a song from her debut movie, Calendar Girls.

(ALSO READ: Akanksha Puri remembers good old days as she shares a throwback VIDEO of crooning a song from Calendar Girls)

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Tellychakkar

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×