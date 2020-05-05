Akanksha Puri rocks the no makeup look like a pro in her latest PHOTO; Check it out

Akanksha Puri perfectly nails the no-makeup look in her latest picture and we cannot take our eyes off her. Check out the picture.

Akanksha Puri is undoubtedly one of the most popular TV stars who have a massive fan following all over the country. The actress is known not only for her wonderful acting but also for her beauty and unique style sense. It won’t be wrong to call her one of the most glamorous actresses of the Indian television industry. Akanksha is frequently active on social media and she enjoys a huge fan base here too who wait eagerly for her to post pictures and videos.

Just like others, the Calendar Girls actress has been making the most of social media platforms to interact and connect with her fans and other people during the lockdown period that has been announced across the country. Right from sharing dance videos to candid selfies and other stuff, Akanksha has been grabbing a lot of limelight on social media of late. And as we speak of this the stunning diva has shared something on Instagram again.

Yes, that’s right. Akanksha Puri has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle which is sure to send her fans into a frenzy. Well, this time it’s a bit different from her regular glamorous pictures. What the actress has shared is a selfie of herself in which she looks undeniably pretty. As we can see, Akanksha is wearing grey and black athleisure while looking at the camera. She has tied up her hair into a ponytail and has worn a hairband too. The best part is that it’s a no-makeup look as mentioned by her in the caption and needless to say, it completely suits the actress.

On the professional front, Akanksha Puri is presently a part of the mythological show Vighnaharta Ganesh in which she portrays the role of Goddess Parvati. The show has been faring well and has always received a positive response from the audience. As for Akanksha, she initially began her acting career by making a debut in the Bollywood film industry with the movie Calendar Girls which was released in 2015. The much talked-about movie was helmed by Madhur Bhandarkar. Post that, she appeared in many other movies including a few music videos. Finally, the actress ventured into the world of television and is now an instrumental part of the Indian telly town.

On the personal front, Akanksha Puri was dating Paras Chhabra until sometime back when she broke off all ties with him post the end of Bigg Boss 13. For the unversed, the actor had taken part in the popular reality show as one of the participants. However, Akanksha was unhappy with his close proximity with fellow housemate Mahira Sharma and openly spoke about the same. Moreover, Paras and Mahira themselves denied the same stating that they were just friends. Everything went well until the actor spoke about the issues he is having with his relationship on being confronted by in one of the episodes. It is after then that Akanksha called it quits with him.

