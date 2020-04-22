Akanksha Puri sends out a message on 'woman power' by sharing a BTS PHOTO from the sets of Vignaharta Ganesh

Akanksha Puri has shared a BTS picture from the sets of the show Vighnaharta Ganesh along with a strong message on woman power. Check it out.

Akanksha Puri has been quite active on social media of late and is making the most of the lockdown period to keep in contact with her fans. The actress has been sharing bits and pieces related to her life daily on her social media handles much to the rejoice of her fans. Right from sharing selfies to throwback videos and pictures of homemade food, the TV star has been doing it all. Undoubtedly, she also enjoys a massive fan following.

While speaking of this, we have come across Akanksha’s recent Instagram post in which she sends out a strong message related to woman power. The actress has shared a BTS picture of herself from the sets of her show Vighnaharta Ganesh in which she is seen as Goddess Parvati. Here’s what Akanksha writes, “She is quiet, calm and composed as she is Goddess Parvati who will forget all your Mistakes! Once you cross your limit she comes into her fierce avatar as Goddess Mahakali who erupts like a volcano and destroys the evilness. Every woman has a Goddess within herself! Every woman is SHAKTI.”

Check out Akanksha Puri’s latest post below:

For the unversed, Akanksha is currently seen in the popular mythological show Vighnaharta Ganesh. She had earlier ventured into the Hindi film industry by making her debut in the 2015 Bollywood movie Calendar Girls helmed by noted filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar. Post that, the stunning diva appeared in multiple other movies before stepping a foot on the Indian television industry. She has also appeared in a few music videos.

Credits :Instagram

