  1. Home
  2. tv

Akanksha Puri is shocked after a YouTuber reveals Bigg Boss 13's Paras Chhabra had been threatening him

Paras Chhabra's ex girlfriend Akanksha Puri is shocked after learning that the former had been threatening a YouTuber on social media. She asked fans to help him.
3910 reads Mumbai
Akanksha Puri is shocked after a YouTuber reveals Bigg Boss 13's Paras Chhabra had been threatening himAkanksha Puri is shocked after a YouTuber reveals Bigg Boss 13's Paras Chhabra had been threatening him
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Paras Chhabra and Akanksha Puri's exchange and paradigm shift in their relationship are well-known. Post Paras was out of the Bigg Boss 13 house, Akanksha had highlighted that Paras owed the designers and her money given that she had to pay on his behalf to the concerned people. Akanksha had raised the issues and recently leaked chat messages that highlighted Paras still owed money. Puri mentioned how she was being contacted for money Paras is supposed to pay. 

Well, if that wasn't enough, a YouTuber by the name Harshit has accused Paras of threatening him. He shared a screenshot of his DM chat with Paras where the former Bigg Boss star is seen threatening to file a cyber crime complaint against him. Sharing the link of his video, Akanksha Puri expressed her shock and said that she feels sorry for him. Akanksha wrote, "Sharing it on twitter, the lady wrote, “Like really ??????? R u serious! Plz someone help him , I swear I feel sorry for him.”

Meanwhile, Akanksha was rumoured to be a part of Bigg Boss 14. However, the Vighnaharta Ganesh actress said that she does not think that Bigg Boss 14 will happen this time owing to such conditions. She said there is so much happening, shows are shutting down. We are not even aware if shoots are going to start and if things will be fine soon.

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
PrimeTime Partners: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka co stars Aditi Sharma & Vikram Singh Chauhan on their chemistry
Abhishek Bachchan on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s response to Breathe-Into the Shadows trailer and Aaradhya
Sidharth Shukla’s TOP fights in the Bigg Boss house
Take a look at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's eternal love story
How well does Yami Gautam know her sister Surilie Gautam?
Karan Patel in comparison with Karan Singh Grover, Naagin 5, Erica & Parth, pay cuts
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput anniversary: Check out the couple’s interesting revelations
Aashiqui boy Rahul Roy on walking away from films, Mahesh Bhatt, outsider, Bigg Boss, insecurities
Ranveer Singh - The ultimate king of fashion in Bollywood
Aashiqui girl Anu Aggarwal on her casting couch experience, #MeToo, charging 80000 for a shoot
Tara Sutaria’s skincare secrets DECODED
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement