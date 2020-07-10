Akanksha Puri is shocked after a YouTuber reveals Bigg Boss 13's Paras Chhabra had been threatening him
Paras Chhabra and Akanksha Puri's exchange and paradigm shift in their relationship are well-known. Post Paras was out of the Bigg Boss 13 house, Akanksha had highlighted that Paras owed the designers and her money given that she had to pay on his behalf to the concerned people. Akanksha had raised the issues and recently leaked chat messages that highlighted Paras still owed money. Puri mentioned how she was being contacted for money Paras is supposed to pay.
Like really ??????? R u serious Plz someone help him , I swear I feel sorry for him https://t.co/RiS9qf5I1R
— Akanksha Puri (@akanksha800) July 9, 2020
Meanwhile, Akanksha was rumoured to be a part of Bigg Boss 14. However, the Vighnaharta Ganesh actress said that she does not think that Bigg Boss 14 will happen this time owing to such conditions. She said there is so much happening, shows are shutting down. We are not even aware if shoots are going to start and if things will be fine soon.