Akanksha Puri shows us how to perfectly 'slay at home' while being in quarantine; See PHOTOS

Akanksha Puri is among those celebs who have been enjoying their home quarantine period to the fullest. The Calendar Girls actress has been doing all kinds of creative and productive stuff while spending an ample amount of time with her loved ones. Needless to say, she has been sharing glimpses of everything on her social media handles regularly. The stunning actress enjoys a loyal fan base who wait eagerly every day for her new pictures and videos to come up.

In the midst of all this, the actress has shared a few more pictures on her Instagram handle that will surely send all her fans into a frenzy. Clad in a sleeveless yellow top and black jeggings, Akanksha is seen lying on the floor with all her hair loose open while striking a pose for the camera. In yet another picture, the TV star is seen cuddling her pet dog which is all things adorable. She writes in her caption, “Is it STAY at home or SLAY at home” and we totally agree with the latter part!

Check out Akanksha Puri’s pictures below:

On the professional front, the actress is currently seen in the mythological show Vighnaharta Ganesh in which she portrays the role of Goddess Parvati. Before this, she made her debut in the Hindi film industry with Calendar Girls helmed by Madhur Bhandarkar in 2015. She appeared in a few more movies and music videos later on thereby garnering a massive fan following. Finally, Akanksha got yet another breakthrough with Vighnaharta Ganesh.

