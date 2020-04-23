Akanksha Puri steps out with her 'mask on' after 4 weeks for buying essentials amidst lockdown; See PHOTO

Akanksha Puri has stepped out of her house after almost four weeks to buy some essentials amidst the lockdown. She has followed all the directives before stepping out which is evident from her latest picture.

Akanksha Puri has been hogging the limelight of late owing to her frequent social media posts. The Calendar Girls actress is using the quarantine period to spend quality time with her loved ones and indulge in some fun as well as productive activities. The stunning diva keeps on sharing bits and pieces related to her daily life on social media from time to time thereby catching everyone’s attention. Right from sharing her candid pictures to posting videos of grooving to songs, she has done it all!

The actress knows how to make the most of her quarantine break which is evident from her multiple posts on social media. Akanksha also enjoys a massive fan following on all the platforms who are now getting a chance to interact with the actress through the comments section on a daily basis. She is setting an example for everyone out thereby resorting to the rules of home quarantine and the indefinite lockdown.

Finally, the Vighnaharta Ganesh actress stepped out of her home yesterday after almost four weeks as mentioned by her in the caption of her latest Instagram post. However, she has followed all the directives and is seen sporting a mask while on her way out. As revealed by Akanksha in her caption, she had gone out to get some medicines. The actress is seen wearing a blue floral top and ties up her hair into a neat ponytail. As we can see in the picture, she is also carrying a pass along with her.

Check out Akanksha Puri’s latest Instagram post below:

On the professional front, as we all know, Akanksha is currently seen in the mythological show Vighnaharta Ganesh. However, she earlier made her debut in the Hindi film industry with the 2015 Bollywood movie Calendar Girls helmed by Mahesh Bhatt. The gorgeous diva had also shared a few BTS and throwback videos from the time of the movie’s shoot a few days back on her social media handles. Post that, the actress had appeared in multiple other movies including a few music videos. Finally, she got her big break in the Indian television industry too eventually and is basking with success in the same of late.

Akanksha Puri grabbed attention a few months back when her then boyfriend Paras Chhabra entered the reality show Bigg Boss 13 as one of its contestants. Everything was going well in the beginning but later on, the actress got upset with his proximity with one of his fellow housemates, Mahira Sharma. She openly spoke about the same in multiple interviews and expressed her unhappiness about their growing bond. Paras, however, refuted the claims whenever being asked about the same. But later on, during one of the episodes, the actor admitted to having troubles with his present relationship on being confronted by about the same. This particular statement made by Paras paved the way for the end of his relationship with Akanksha. As of now, the actress has completely moved on and is enjoying her life.

