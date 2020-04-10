Akanksha Puri tries to mend things with Vighnaharta Ganesh co star Malkhan Singh through a heartfelt note

Akanksha Puri has finally decided to mend things with her co-star from Vighnaharta Ganesh, Malkhan Singh. The two of them reportedly fought multiple times on the sets of the show. Check out her latest Instagram post.

Akanksha Puri has been hogging the limelight of late for all the good reasons. She has been constantly keeping in touch with her fans on social media for the past few days. The actress is already a known name in the world of Indian television owing to her stint in the popular mythological show, Vighnaharta Ganesh. For those of you who are unversed, the stunning beauty portrays the role of Goddess Adi Parashakti in the show which has a loyal fan base.

A few months back there were reports about the actress sharing cold vibes with her co-star from the show Malkhan Singh. A few of them also reported that the two of them often got into fights on the sets of the show. All of this was happening during a time when Akanksha was going through a lot as her then boyfriend Paras Chhabra was a part of the show Bigg Boss 13. Given the circumstances, people also started speculating that these fights were happening on the part of the actress because of her strained relationship with Paras.

As of now, it seems like the actress has pacified herself a lot and is all set to put aside her differences with Malkhan who portrays the role of Lord Shiva in Vighnaharta Ganesh. This is because she has recently penned down a heartfelt note for the actor that has been shared on her Instagram handle. Akanksha not only goes on to call him a good friend but also adds that the two of them perform well and have done some amazing scenes together. Apart from that, the actress has shared a few BTS pictures from the show as well.

Check out Akanksha Puri’s latest Instagram post below:

Here’s a detailed version of Akanksha’s note, “I didn’t know I will ever say this to Shivji @malkhansiing !! No matter how many times we fought,we got into several arguments, we always had different point of view, our working style differs, we keep troubling each other, we don’t talk much, we have never been good friends but in spite of all this we are amazing when we perform together and we gave such amazing scenes together !! I didn’t know lockdown will make me say this but I am really happy to have you as my SHIV we are undoubtedly the most powerful SHIV and PARVATI Jodi.”

Akanksha seems to be missing the sets of the show of late as a day back, she had shared a throwback video from the same on social media. It showed her introductory appearance in one of the episodes. The actress has been making the most of social media by sharing bits and pieces related to her daily life regularly. On the personal front, she has completely moved on now which is evident from her jovial mood seen in all her pictures and videos. Akanksha was miffed with Paras’ proximity with co-contestant Mahira Sharma when he was a part of Bigg Boss 13. The two of them have now cut all ties with each other.

(ALSO READ: Akanksha Puri gets nostalgic as she shares a throwback VIDEO of her introduction from Vighnaharta Ganesh)

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More