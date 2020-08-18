Akanksha Puri's cozy picture with Mika Singh leaves netizens intrigued about their relationship

Akanksha Puri has created a stir in the media once again and this time for an entirely different reason. But for that, you need to have a look at her Instagram story first!

Akanksha Puri has been grabbing headlines since last year for reasons that are known to everyone. The actress created quite a stir in the industry post her infamous breakup with Paras Chhabra. For the unversed, the latter participated in Bigg Boss 13. The actress was reportedly unhappy about his proximity with fellow contestant Mahira Sharma. Things further escalated when he admitted in one of the episodes about having issues with his relationship. This is how things ended between Akanksha and Paras.

And now, the actress is in the news again but for an entirely different reason. It so happened that she has shared a cozy picture with Mika Singh a few hours back. Akanksha is seen sitting on the singer’s lap as he holds her from behind. She bids him ‘good night’ in the caption and guess what! Singh himself has also shared the same picture on his Instagram handle now! This has left netizens guessing whether something is cooking between the two of them.

Meanwhile, check out the picture below:

While this particular picture has left many of us intrigued about Akanksha and Mika Singh’s relationship, the latter had already grabbed headlines a few days back because of something that is quite similar to the current topic. The singer shared multiple cozy pictures with Chahat Khanna sometime back and created quite a lot of stir in the media. However, later on, it turned out to be some kind of promotion for a new song. As for Akanksha, speculations are rife that she is going to be a part of Bigg Boss 14 but nothing has been confirmed yet.

