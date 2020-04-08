Akanksha Puri's crazy dance moves to Dua Lipa's 'No Lie' song break the internet; Watch VIDEO

Akanksha Puri's recent video in which she is grooving to Dua Lipa's 'No Lie' song has gone viral on social media for all the right reasons. Check out the video.

It seems like Akanksha Puri has completely moved on after breaking off all ties with her ex-flame, Paras Chhabra. This is very much evident from her frequent social media posts in which she is seen in a content mood. Currently, the actress is also under home quarantine like others and making the most of the lockdown period by spending time with her loved ones and indulging in her favourite hobbies. The actress also has a huge fan base on social media.

As we speak of this, Akanksha has recently shared a video on her Twitter handle that has instantly gone viral on the internet. The actress is seen in a chirpy mood as she grooves to the beats of Dua Lipa’s popular song ‘No Lie’ which is playing in the background. Clad in a mini black dress with dramatic sleeves, Akanksha flaunts a pair of glasses too as she keeps continuing with her crazy dance movies.

The actress adds in her caption that this is how she will be after the lockdown and many of us can definitely relate to her in this regard. On the professional front, Akanksha is currently seen in the mythological show Vighnaharta Ganesh. The actress made headlines when she openly expressed her unhappiness with Paras’ proximity with his fellow contestant from Bigg Boss 13, Mahira Sharma. The situation worsened when he admitted about having troubles in his relationship with Akanksha before entering the show that finally made the latter cut all ties with him.

Meanwhile, check out the video below:

That’s me after Lock Down pic.twitter.com/kns5x1lfA1 — Akanksha Puri (puri_akanksha) April 8, 2020

In a dramatic turn of events, Paras also took part in another reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge immediately after Bigg Boss 13 in a search for a prospective bride to get married. He had spoken about Akanksha a couple of times during the show and also had compared one of the contenders with her. The latter, on the other hand, has also lashed out at Paras multiple times in many interviews for whatever he has said about her on-screen.

Talking about the show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, it had ended on a rather surprising note when Paras walked out with Aanchal Khurana choosing her as his prospective partner. However, the two of them have now decided to continue with their friendship thereby putting a question mark on the entire marriage thing. Shehnaaz Gill, who was also a part of the show, walked out without choosing any partner thereby stirring controversy.

Coming back to Akanksha, the actress recently reminisced her initial days in the entertainment industry by sharing a BTS video from her debut movie Calendar Girls. For the unversed, the stunning beauty had initially ventured into Bollywood before getting a break in the television industry. Talking about her ex-boyfriend Paras Chhabra, he will soon be seen in a Punjabi movie co-starring Mahira Sharma. This news has been already confirmed by the two of them. A few days back, they had also appeared in a romantic music video titled Baarish which garnered a humongous response from the music lovers.

