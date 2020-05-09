Akanksha Puri's pretty smile in her flawless selfie is sure to win over the hearts of fans; Check it out

Akanksha Puri wins over the hearts of her fans yet again as she shares a flawless sun-kissed selfie on Instagram. Check it out.

Akanksha Puri never fails to grab attention whenever she shares her pictures and videos on social media. The TV star enjoys a huge fan following and loves to keep them updated with bits and pieces related to her daily life. Be it her pretty selfies or be it workout videos, Akanksha always updates her followers with whatever is happening on the personal or professional front. As of now, the Vighnaharta Ganesh actress is also following quarantine rules just like all other people.

She often gives a glimpse of whatever she is doing amidst the indefinite lockdown period. It seems like Akanksha is making the most of her quarantine break doing the kind of activities and stuff she likes the most. These creative and productive activities include dancing to peppy numbers, cooking food, doing AMA sessions with fans, and much more. All of this definitely proves that the Calendar Girls actress is a complete storehouse of talent.

In the midst of all this, Akanksha is winning over the hearts of her fans and well-wishers yet again as she as recently shared a selfie on her Instagram handle. Needless to say, the actress looks undeniably pretty here as she is seen basking in the glow of sunlight in this flawless sun-kissed selfie. She is clad in a pink net outfit as can be seen in the picture. The stunning diva lets down her wavy hair while posing for the camera. She opts for a peach makeup look that perfectly matches her entire outfit and chooses a nude lip color. Nonetheless, Akanksha’s pretty smile adds further weightage to her beauty in the same. She has also added a beautiful caption along with her post that reads, ‘Let me be your Sunshine when your Skies are grey!!’

On the work front, Akanksha is popular among the Indian audience for portraying the role of Goddess Parvati in the mythological show Vighnaharta Ganesh that has been receiving a positive response from everyone for a long time. Before making her entry into the Indian television industry, Akanksha made her debut in the 2015 Bollywood movie Calendar Girls that was directed by noted filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar. She had also appeared in a few other movies as well as music videos after that. As of now, Akanksha Puri is considered to be one of the most popular actresses of Indian telly town.

The diva caught the attention of the media a few months back when her boyfriend Paras Chhabra took part in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 13 hosted by . However, what no one knew was that the couple would soon be going their separate ways by the time the show ends. While Akanksha was initially supportive of Paras, she eventually got upset with his closeness to one of his fellow housemates Mahira Sharma. However, both Paras and Mahira denied the claims and continue to be friends even now. Things worsened when the actor admitted in one of the episodes that he is having issues in his relationship. This is when Akanksha decided to call it quits with him.

