Akanksha Puri's summer selfie is all about being content and beating the quarantine blues; See PHOTO

Akanksha Puri has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle in which she looks simply amazing. Check out the picture we are talking about.

Just like everyone else, Akanksha Puri is enjoying her home quarantine amidst the inevitable lockdown that has been imposed across the country keeping in mind the Coronavirus pandemic that has adversely affected the entire world. The actress is making the most of this period indulging herself in activities she likes and spending quality time with her loved ones. Right from sharing selfies to posting throwback video, Akanksha has been quite active on social media and is constantly keeping in touch with her fans.

The TV star is someone who enjoys a loyal fan base too owing to her utter beauty and of course, amazing acting skills which she has showcased in shows and movies. Just like other TV celebs, Akanksha Puri has been sharing multiple BTS and candid pictures and videos of late on social media thereby reminiscing old memories and recalling the beautiful past. The actress has recently taken to social media for sharing yet another post which is sure to grab everyone’s attention.

Akanksha as now shared a selfie of herself on her Instagram handle which is sure to hog the limelight on the Internet again. The actress is seen wearing a black printed outfit as she poses for the selfie. The pretty lady then channels her inner swag as she dons a pair of cool shades! As usual, Akanksha’s makeup game is on point as she chooses for a matte finish makeup and a pink lip color. The actress lets down her wavy hair while posing for the selfie and there is no denying the fact that she looks undoubtedly beautiful. She has also added a caption along with the post that reads, “Every SUMMER has its own Story!! I got mine... what’s yours ????"

Check out Akanksha Puri’s latest picture below:

Talking about the stunning beauty’s professional life, Akanksha Puri currently portrays the role of Goddess Parvati in the popular mythological show Vighnaharta Ganesh that has been receiving a positive response on the part of the audience. However, very few people are aware of the fact that the actress initially made her acting debut in the Hindi film industry with the 2015 movie Calendar Girls that was helmed by noted filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar. Later on, she appeared in a few more movies and music videos before venturing into the world of Indian television.

The actress grabbed the limelight a few months back when Paras Chhabra, her then boyfriend participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 13 hosted by . Everything was going on well in the beginning but later on, Akanksha was upset with his growing proximity with one of his fellow housemates, Mahira Sharma. She even spoke about the same and expressed her disappointment in multiple interviews. However, on being asked about the same, Paras and Mahira said that there was nothing in between them and that they were friends. Things took a drastic turn when Salman Khan confronted Paras once again about the same in one of the episodes. The latter then admitted about having issues with his relationship with Akanksha that ultimately paved the way for their separation.

