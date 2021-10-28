Akasa Singh home: A virtual tour of the musical diva and Bigg Boss 15 contestant’s apartment

Akasa Singh is among the leading mainstream singers of Bollywood. The melodious singer has also been blessed with extraordinary looks. She is very popular for hit songs her song Naagin with Aastha Gill. She debuted with the song Kheech Meri Photo from the 2016 Bollywood movie Sanam Teri Kasam, which went viral within some time. She has also sung popular hits like Aithey Aa from Bharat, Dil Na Jaaneya from Good Newzz, as well as hit singles like Thug Ranjha, Maserati, Naiyyo, Yaad Na Aana, Shola, Teri Meri Ladayi, etc. Along with a beautiful and blessed house, the actress has a marvellous home as well. Here is a view of her elegant home.

Living area comprises of yellow sofa with a designer lamp on the side. There is also a television set and beautiful drapes in yellow-blue.

There is a lovely piano at her place and she often plays it when her friends or family are around.

The dining area comprises a glass-top dining table with a blue padded wooden chair. There are light-colored paint on walls and some painting are hung on them.

The bedroom has a hardwood headrest along with side tables. The walls are painted green and there are huge wooden almirahs.

There is a special place dedicated to the awards and rewards in her home.

The kitchen is very simple and elegant with a black cooktop. There are brown and white drawers below the cooktop.

