Akriti Kakar shares reality show contestants need to take care of looks, actions & clothing to avoid trolling

Indian Pro Music League (IPML) fame Akriti Kakar talks about the pressure of social media on reality show contestants.

Popular singer Akriti Kakar recently opened up on the pressure of good looks and its weightage over the talent of people. The singer of the popular song ‘Saturday Saturday’ from the film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, shared her views on being judged on social media. She shared in an interview with ETimes TV, that the scenario was very different when she participated in the reality show Sa Re Ga Ma as a contestant. She said that, now, when a contestant is on stage, they are thinking about a lot of things apart from singing, which includes “thoda sa aapne kuchh galat kar diya, aapka make-up ajeeb hai, lighting ajeeb hai, ya aapke kapde aise hain jo kisi ko pasand nahi aaye toh people troll you.”

She said that at present, physical appearance supersedes talent, on social media. She shared her experience as she said, “In my case, just because I look a certain way, people have commented — without even hearing me — ki ye achha nahi gaati hogi. Well, if I look good, it’s because of my parents’ genes.”

The singer believes that people should strike a balance between their personal and professional lives. She said, “I can’t be constantly thinking about work. Music is my life, but my career isn’t. If I make my career my life, it will drive me crazy.”

The singer feels that the youngsters today have a stage to showcase their talent through these shows. She added, “Reality shows today have so many budding singers and they should treat it as a learning experience. It’s amazing how they are getting a crash course on how to project their voice on the mic, how to sing and interact with the camera. They should absorb everything and use it to their advantage later. You can’t take it easy just because you are talented. At some point, you will have to ask for work and that doesn’t make you small. I ask for work even today.”

Akriti Kakar is presently a part of the popular singing show Indian Pro Music League (IPML).

Credits :Times of India

