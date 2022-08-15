Akshay Kumar gifts Rupali Ganguly saree on Raksha Bandhan, actress says 'it'll be my prized possession'

Rupali Ganguly is one of the top-most actresses in the television world and is ruling hearts with her portrayal as Anupamaa in the show by the same name. She is also spreading her charisma in the channel's reality show 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar.' Recently, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar graced Ravivaar with Star Parivaar for promoting his film 'Raksha Bandhan'. In this episode, we saw Rupali's special bond with Akshay Kumar and they even celebrated Raksha Bandhan on the stage of the show. Rupali tied rakhi to Akshay and also received a beautiful gift from the actor.

Rupali Ganguly's post

Today, Rupali took to her Instagram handle and dropped a few pictures from her Raksha Bandhan celebration. In these pictures, Rupali posed along with her family and also shared some solo pictures in a beautiful yellow saree. Yes, the gorgeous yellow saree was gifted by Akshay Kumar to her. Sharing this post, she thanked the actor for this special gift and also expressed how precious this gift will remain for her.

In the caption o this post, the Anupamaa actress wrote, "Some precious moments with my beautiful family on #rakshabandhan And I Absolutely Loveee this beautiful saree @akshaykumar it’s my favorite color too Thank you for being so thoughtful…. Touched and emotional… This shall be my prized possession… precious Wish I had remembered to take a few pics atleast when we met again May Matarani and Mahakal bless us all".

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Rupali Ganguly had opened up about how she met the legend, Akshay Kumar. Rupali said, "Akshay is family to us. My father signed him on in his early days, and that's how we came to know him. When we met him we were pleasantly surprised, and I remember my father saying that this person is made for stardom. Akshay is so punctual, hard-working and such a down-to-earth person. When we used to go outdoors for Papa's films, I remember Akshay used to wake up early in the morning at 4 am and workout. My father is very proud of him, and always fond of him. So, because of my father Akshay Kumar became very close to me, and I started tying 'Rakhi' to him. The friendship that had been lost for almost 30 years has now been rekindled due to 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar'."

Speaking about Anupamaa, along with Rupali Ganguly, the show also stars Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Madalsa M Chakraborty in pivotal roles.

