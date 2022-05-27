Akshay Kumar & Kapil Sharma’s ‘banter before breakfast’ at 4 AM will leave you in splits; WATCH

Kapil Sharma and Akshay Kumar share a great bond and we have witnessed that on several episodes of the comedian’s show. These two are a riot whenever they join hands and well it has happened again. We all know that Khiladi Kumar is an early riser and never misses his workout session early in the morning. This time he invited Kapil to join him at 4 AM and what followed was a fun banter between them and the comedian finally running away to save himself from the hard work.

The video begins with Kapil Sharma standing on the balcony at 2:30 AM and wondering that does Akshay Kumar really wakeup at 4 AM in the morning? He then can be seen getting ready and leaving while telling that everyone is sleeping except for them. The moment he reaches the gym, Akshay is already in the middle of the workout. The actor then forces Kapil to do some warmups, which the comedian is not able to do. Then Akshay, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Prithviraj, went on to teach some sword fighting moves to Kapil, but he instead ran away. Sharing this video, Akshay wrote, “Banter before breakfast or after dinner Watch @kapilsharma and I working out at 4 AM! Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate it only at a theatre near you on 3rd June!”

Check out Akshay Kumar’s post:

Akshay Kumar’s work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar is among the busiest actors in Bollywood, known to wrap up films in a quick span of time. It's been just 5 months in 2022 and the Khiladi has already been working on Oh My God 2, Rama Setu, Selfie and the Soorarai Pottru remake. We hear he will complete the work on both Selfie and Soorarai Pottru by June end and then move on to a fresh slate of films.

“He will be juggling through Gorkha, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and some patch work scenes of the ongoing projects in the second half of 2022. There’s also his digital debut, The End, under his kitty, which is currently in the pre-production stage. All these projects will be shot post July 2022,” revealed a source close to the development. The already announced projects aside, Akshay is in talks with multiple producers and directors for their respective films.

