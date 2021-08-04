Akshay Kumar reacts to Kapil Sharma’s tweet on Bell Bottom trailer; Read what he said

The trailer of Bell Bottom starring , Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta is out now. It has received an overwhelming response from the audience and is trending also on social media. From fans to celebrities, social media has been flooded with reactions. Comedian Kapil Sharma also sent out best wishes to the entire team but the actor jokingly took a dig at him.

Kapil has tweeted, "Beautiful trailer @akshaykumar paji congratulations n best wishes to the entire team of #BellBottom". Akshay was quick enough to respond to the tweet and he wrote, “Jaise pata chala show par aa raha hoon, best wishes bheji uske pehle nahi. Milkar teri khabar leta hoon”. Well, now it is confirmed that the actor is going to make an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show which is all set to return with the new season. The promo of the show has been released.

It is worth mentioning here that the film is releasing on August 19 in theatres. The Bell Bottom is a spy thriller and is set in the '80s. Akshay is playing a RAW agent in the film who has been assigned a task to safely bring passengers from a hijacked plane. He sets out on the mission and does everything to save his country.

Hahahaha love you paji https://t.co/j6KayYEvyP — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) August 4, 2021

Jaise pata chala show par aa raha hoon, best wishes bheji uske pehle nahi. Milkar teri khabar leta hoon. https://t.co/60nI55ET4C — (@akshaykumar) August 4, 2021

Recently, Kapil Sharma and Bharti Singh were trending after their video on ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ went viral. Taking to his official Instagram handle, Kapil Sharma had written, “Fun with fans”. In the video, both are seen sitting in a car and singing Bachpan Ka Pyaar. And then suddenly, she turned the camera towards a woman, who ran away immediately.

