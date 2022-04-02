Akshay Kumar sends birthday wishes to Kapil Sharma: Hope tere Bandra mein bhi bohot saare ghar ho

It is the birthday of our nation’s beloved comedian, singer, host and actor, Kapil Sharma. The actor rings in his 41st birthday on 2nd April. On his special day, wishes are pouring from his friends and well-wishers from the industry. Bollywood star Akshay Kumar also shared a birthday post for him with a picture from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show.

In the post shared by Akshay Kumar, he is seen hugging Kapil Sharma and giving him a kiss on the cheek. The picture is from his recent visit to the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. He had come to the show on the Holi special episode for promoting his movie, Bachchhan Paandey. In the episode, they were seen talking about the variety of people they see during Holi celebrations. Akshay Kumar revealed about people who hug on the pretext of Holi wishes and give wet kisses on the cheek. He even enacts it by kissing Kapil Sharma on his cheek, which left the latter flustered.

Akshay Kumar shared in the post, “I hope iss saal tere Lokhandwala hi nahi Bandra mein bhi bohot saare ghar ho. Always wishing you the best in life brother, Happy Birthday @kapilsharma”.



A few days back Kapil had posted a video of him exercising in the gym at 4 am in the morning. From running on the treadmill, doing push-ups, jumping jacks, chest presses, and back exercises, the comedian is at it. He'd captioned that video, "When you have a 6 am shift, check in to the gym by 4 am #noexcuses #workout #stayhealthy #stayhappy love you all " Kapil received appreciation from his friends and followers for choosing a healthy life. He had also shared a video of his early morning bike ride in Bhubaneshwar and his visit to the Sun temple.

