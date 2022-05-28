Akshay Kumar on sets of DID L’il Masters 5: I have done more than 650 songs & I don’t ever want to retire

The top-rated reality show for the youngest dancing talent in the country DID L'il Masters Season 5, is entertaining the audience with the start of the season. The dynamic acts of the talented contestants have managed to amaze the audience in every episode. The upcoming episode of the show will be graced by Bollywood star, Akshay Kumar and Miss World Manushi Chhillar.

In the upcoming episode, all the phenomenal performances by the talented L’il Champs impressed the judges as well as the special guests. The tribute act by these contestants left Akshay Kumar emotional. The actor was extremely touched by this tribute act and he also revealed his feelings on the show.

Akshay Kumar expresses, “It’s been 30 years since I started my career, and I don’t know how these years have passed. I have done more than 650 songs in my career, and I don’t ever want to retire. These kids have performed so many songs, I feel very emotional right now. Today after this act I feel like I have become old, and I should retire (laughs). But I will not, I want to work till they shoot me down, I will not retire so soon. I would like to tell everyone that there is nothing more important than working, everyone should work. I believe that people who get the opportunity to work are very lucky. When I complete 50 years in the industry, I will be back on DID and I will say the same thing that I don’t want to retire.”

One of the judges Remo D’souza mentioned, “Today we have given this tribute to you to inspire ourselves as well as you and not to make you feel like you need to retire but to give us more such songs and movies in the coming years.”

