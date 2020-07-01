Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga: Avneet Kaur quits the show due to COVID 19; Ashi Singh to step in for her

Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga will witness a replacement amid the ongoing lockdown as Avneet Kaur has decided to call it quits and replacing her will be Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai actress Ashi Singh.

Things have just begun to spring back to normal as far as the entertainment industry is concerned and now, TV shoots have resumed. With just a couple of days into the shooting post lockdown, a lot of changes have kicked in as far as various walks of shooting is concerned, and it looks like the biggest change right now is to witness a change of actress in the leading role. Yes, Avneet Kaur has decided to quit the show Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hi Hoga and replacing her will be Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai actress Ashi Singh.

Talking about the role of Yasmine, Ashi went on to say how she wishes to do various roles after having played Naina and how she never imagined that she could be a part of a fantasy show and when she was asked to do the show, she did not have to think too much. She also added how she will be seen doing action on screen for the first time and that she will work hard to convince the audience and take up the challenge involved. She also spoke about replacing Avneet and said how she never wanted to replace someone since it becomes difficult to keep up with the benchmark, however, she did say how the three-month break might work in her favour as the audience will find it easier to accept a new face.

Meanwhile, Avneet also spoke about the decision and revealed how this is because of the Coronavirus crisis as she did suffer dengue last year and got back to shoot despite not having a strong immunity. However, she did say that she became really week and had the stress for board exams as well and hence she was scared tor resume shoot which is why they took this decision.

Credits :TOI

