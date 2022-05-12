Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga fame Siddharth Nigam approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 shooting will be starting very soon but the show has already created a buzz on social media. It is one of the most popular and highly watched shows in the telly world, which keeps the audience hooked with its exciting stunts. The show will be hosted by action-director Rahul Shetty, and the shoot will be done in Cape Town, South Africa. For the year, there will be a wide variety of celebs, who will be the contestants in the show. Among the names doing rounds on social media, Siddharth Nigam is of them.

As per reports by Etimes, Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga fame Siddharth Nigam is rumoured to be approached for the action-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12'. A source close to the show said: "The makers are willing to have Siddharth Nigam on the show and are trying their best for it to happen." The actor has remained unavailable for comment.

Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi, Rajiv Adatia, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Tushar Kalia, Erika Packard and Chetna Pande are some of the confirmed participants of the 12th Season.

In an interview with Etimes Balika Vadhu fame, Shivangi Joshi shared, “Khatron Ke Khiladi is going to be my first ever reality show and I am extremely excited about it. The show will be a good platform to overcome my fears and test my abilities. I am looking forward to meeting Rohit Shetty sir. I am sure he will bring a lot of motivation to me."

On the professional front, Siddharth is best known for his performances in 'Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat', 'Chandra Nandini' and 'Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga' and is one of the fittest actors in the entertainment industry.



