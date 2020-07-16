Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga's former Yasmine aka Avneet Kaur scores 74 percent in HSC Board Exams

Avneet Kaur, better know as Yasmine from Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga is beaming with joy as the young actress has finally got her HSC Board Examination results. She has scored a 73 percentage. Here's what she has to say about her academic achievement.

Avneet Kaur, who made heads turn as Yasmine in Sony Sab's popular show Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga is on cloud nine. The young actress is grinning from ear to ear and she has all the reasons to do so. Well, Avneet has achieved a major academic success as she has scored a good 74 percent in her HSC Board examinations. Yes, just a few hours ago (July 16), Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) released the HSC Results of 2020, and Avneet has scored 74 percentage.

Sharing her happiness and excitement with a leading entertainment portal over her results, Avneet said that though she was excited about the results being announced, she was also quite nervous. She was expecting good marks, which she successfully attained. Her parents are extremely happy about her scores, and they are going to celebrate her academic achievement. The actress further revealed that she had been shooting for her show during her examinations. She recalled how she used to write her papers and get back on the sets for shooting.

The beautiful actress added that she had taken less than a month's break to prepare for her board exams. She said, 'I was shooting the whole day. I worked so hard. The more you work hard, the better the result.'

Ask her about her future plans, Avneet expresses that she is not really sure about it, as she has not given it a thought yet. She said that she has not pondered about what she will do next, but she will talk to her parents about it. However, she is sure that she will pursue her career in the world of media and entertainment, and may take up direction or acting.

The talented actress recently bid adieu to Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga as she did not want to shoot amidst the Coronavirus scare in the country. Ashi Singh replaced her and walked into her shoes to play Yasmine opposite Siddharth Nigam.

Here's wishing Avneet Kaur many many congratulations!

Credits :India Forums

