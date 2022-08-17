Ali Asgar opens up on playing ‘Daadi’ in The Kapil Sharma Show and reason for leaving the show

Popular actor and comedian, Ali Asgar is back on TV after many years with dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. He will be seen performing as Daadi – the iconic character from Kapil Sharma’s comedy show – in the initial episodes of the dance reality show. In an interview with BT, the actor talks about his reasons for taking up the show and the reason for his decision to quit Kapil’s show.

On being asked the reason for taking up Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, 14 years after his stint on the dance reality show, Zara Nachke Dikha, he shared, “I still don’t call myself a dancer and I don’t know whether I can dance. However, I have a sound understanding of tune and rhythm. I believe in entertaining, which isn’t just comedy. I have told my choreographer to design dance performances that suit me. Till the time I last on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, do-chaar chauke maar ke nikalne ki koshish karenge taaki logo ko yaad rahe.”

Talking about the reason for leaving the show, he shared that he wasn’t creatively satisfied, as his character (Naani) wasn’t growing. He had intimated the team about it even before going to Australia (2017). He had a lot to perform as Daadi, which wasn’t the case with Naani’s character. When the time came to renew his contract, he shared my apprehensions with the team and told them that he wasn’t too keen on continuing on the show.

On being asked if he regretted leaving the show, Ali said, “I had a reason to quit the show and it wasn’t an overnight decision. I didn’t have much to do on the show. If the intent was to earn money, I would have still continued on the show.”

Other confirmed contestants include Dheeraj Dhoopar, Nia Sharma, Maniesh Paul, Amruta Khanwilker, Paras Kalnawat, among others.

