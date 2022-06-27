Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy: Karan Kundrra congratulates 'cuto ji' Neetu Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are expecting their first child. On Monday, June 27, the Brahmastra actress took to her social media account to announce the good news. She posted pictures of herself taking the ultrasound test that confirmed her pregnancy with Ranbir Kapoor holding her hand. The entire family is excited and the to-be-grandmother is over the moon too. She was spotted in the morning on the set of the dance reality show, Dance Deewane Juniors, and got emotional when the paparazzi congratulated her for 'Junior Kapoor' on the way.

Karan Kundrra, who hosts Dance Deewane Juniors and shares a dear bond with judge Neetu Kapoor, congratulated her on this exciting news. He shared a photo of himself with Neetu Kapoor by his side and all smiles. Karan captioned the post, "Congratulations @neetu54 ma’am cuto ji (sic)" The Jugjugg Jeeyo actress looked graceful and smart in a deep red kaftaan dress, which is in trend these days.

Talking about Neetu Kapoor, she thanked the paparazzi for their wishes and also promoted her son Ranbir's films Shamshera and Brahmastra. Alia, who has a flowery list of projects in her kitty, posted the good news with the caption: "Our baby coming soon."

Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma, and many others congratulated the couple and even welcomed them to the mommy-daddy club. After the announcement, a video of Ranbir speaking about working harder and more for his family is doing the rounds.

For the unversed, in May, a viral video of Ranbir cradling a baby went viral on social media. Soon after, Alia re-shared the video and reacted: “Okay! This video is a full vibe," along with a crying emoji. While social media is abuzz with congratulatory messages for the parents-to-be. A Twitterati pointed out that the throwback video of Ranbir wearing a grey T-shirt and a cap, and playing with a baby was exactly a month back when he was seated beside Alia for her ultrasonography.

For the unversed, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14 at their residence, Vastu.

