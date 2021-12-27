Alia Bhatt teased for 'R' again at The Kapil Sharma Show; Krushna Abhishek asks about film ‘Kapoor & Bahus’

The upcoming New Year special episode of the show The Kapil Sharma Show will be full of entertainment and loads of laughter. The entertainment show is one of the most popular shows on television screens. It is graced by numerous celebrities every week and for New Year’s eve, the show will feature the team of RRR. In the episode, Alia Bhatt was seen blushing as she gets teased with the letter ‘R’ by the host.

During the episode, comedian Krushna Abhishek pulls actor Alia Bhatt's leg and asks her when will a sequel to her film Kapoor And Sons, ‘Kapoor And Bahus’, come out. The video starts with Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, and Krushna Abhishek dancing together on their movie song. Kapil then makes a joke on Jr. NTR's name and says, “Aap jab airport jaate hain tab kya NTR bol ke kaam chal jata hai ya RTPCR bhi dikhana padta hai? (When you go to the airport, the letters NTR are enough or do you need to show RTPCR as well?)”

In another part of the video, Krushna who was dressed up as a woman, teased Alia, making a reference to her boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor, and their wedding plans. He said, “Mere ko woh picture bohot achhi lagi thi aapki, Kapoor And Sons, uska sequel kab aa raha hai?” Kapil then asks him, “Kaunsa sequel?” Krushna then replies, “Kapoor And Bahus.” Alia bursts into laughter after Krushna's reply.

Kapil Sharma also asked her if she signed the movie RRR after reading the story or just by hearing ‘R’. Alia Bhatt was seen laughing out loud on hearing this.

See promo here- CLICK

Ranbir and Alia, who are co-stars of Brahmastra, are said to have started dating back in 2017. The film is a three-part series, that has been in the making for years now. Brahmastra will be released on September 9, 2022.



Also read- Krushna Abhishek takes a dig at his feud with Govinda: I am not a part of family