Alia Bhatt's social media lookalike Celesti Bairagey from Assam bags a TV show

Social media has given several content creators a chance to fulfill their dreams of entering showbiz. The latest one to join the bandwagon is, Celesti Bairagey - a social media model from Assam. She recreated a scene from Alia Bhatt's film, Gangubai Kathiawadi which went viral, and helped Celesti in bagging a television show. The model is pursuing a degree in English literature and is a huge fan of Alia Bhatt. She will be seen in the upcoming show, titled, Udti Ka Naam Rajjo.

Celesti Bairagey bags a new role

As per a report in ETimes, Celesti Bairagey will be seen as an athlete in Udti Ka Naam Rajjo. Talking about the role, Celesti told the entertainment website that she always fancied acting in drama and skits in school, and dreamt of being an actor. "I am a big fan of Alia Bhatt and love watching her films. As a young girl, I would keep updating my social media with new reels and stories. And a few months back, I recreated a scene from Gangubai Kathiawadi and posted it. The makers saw it and called me for an audition. After a few mock shoots, I landed this role."

Celesti talks about her experience

Celesti Bairagey has already done a few regional music videos in the past. She also shared her experience of working on this new show. Celesti said that they shot in Kulu in minus-degree temperatures and performed many difficult stunts. "I am glad that the makers are nice and warm towards me because it is not easy for any young, small city girl to start shooting for such a challenging role. The show is all about the journey of an athlete and I am glad that my first show is something that I am proud of. Alia Bhatt's role in Highway is my most favourite and I hope in future, I am able to do such roles and meet her someday," concluded Celesti Bairagey.

