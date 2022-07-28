Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul: Sheezan Khan excited to play Alibaba in the show

Many of us have grown up listening to the famous story of 'Alibaba and the Forty Thieves' and now the tale is coming on screen with 'Jodha Akbar' fame Sheezan M. Khan playing the lead role of Alibaba in 'Alibaba - Dastaan-e-Kaabul'. The actor said that the rendition of Alibaba is very different from what has been shown so far.

He told IANS about the show and how challenging it was to depict the character on screen. He said: "The character of Ali is very different from what you have seen on screen before. I started my career as Jalaluddin Akbar and since then I have played a variety of roles, but the role of Alibaba has a magical element to it, something that I have never played before."

"It has personally touched me and truth be told, there were times where I have been in doubt on whether or not I will be able to do justice to this role. But, I have taken this up as a challenge and I am really enjoying the journey."

Sheezan has been part of shows such as 'Silsila Pyaar Ka', 'Prithvi Vallabh', 'Ek Tha Raavan' and many more.

He elaborated the concept of the show and how the makers have tried to make it different from earlier versions of the same story.

"I am very excited to essay the role of Alibaba, the name needs no introduction, the name itself has so many adventures attached to it. In 'Alibaba - Dastaan-e-Kaabul', you will get to see a very unique version of Alibaba, he is a kind-hearted rogue, a father figure to 5 orphan kids."

"He is essentially a survivor who wants to do something big. Little did he know that destiny had some other plans set aside for him and he is going to embark on a journey where he realises his true potential. Alibaba has lots of layers and as you watch him on the screen, you will feel for his character."

He recalled bagging the opportunity and added: "I remember, in the initial days, I myself approached the casting director asking if there are relevant opportunities for me. The minute he mentioned Alibaba, I felt a connection to it and I knew I would bag his role. It was like a strange belief, like I was destined to be Alibaba."On how challenging it was to depict the character, he revealed: "It was very challenging, as I had to unlearn everything I knew about acting in the last nine years of my career. I had to start from the basics to make Alibaba seem authentic and real. My director helped me throughout.

"I tried to visualise Alibaba, his walking style, how he talks, everything has been challenging yet very fulfilling. I also had to gain a lot of weight, I wanted him to look like a man who is capable of taking responsibility. Everyday is a learning process, and each day I am getting closer to perfecting the character of Alibaba."

While talking about the visual effect of the show, he shared: "We have shot in Ladakh, and it was amazing shooting in such an exotic locale. In fact its larger than life visuals and the amazing VFX is something the audience has never seen before. We have added a lot of our own elements and this is going to entertain all age groups.

'Alibaba - Dastaan-e-Kaabul' is starting soon on Sony SAB.

Also Read: Rumi Khan feels ‘excited’ to return to TV after 5 years with Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul