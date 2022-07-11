All the luxurious cars Mika Singh owns

Mika Singh is one of the most popular singers in the Bollywood industry. He has given numerous superhit peppy songs and dance hits over the years. Some of them include Tu Mere Agal Bagal Hain, Dil Mein Baji Guitar, Laila, and Jadoo Ki Jhappi, among others. Speaking of his personal life, Mika is currently hunting a life partner for himself with his Swayamvar-based show titled Mika Di Vohti. The show premiered on June 19 and contestants in the show are from around the country, who are fighting against each other to be Mika’s ladylove. Apart from this, Mika is fond of luxurious cars, and the singer owns some of the most expensive cars.

Here is a look at what cars Mika has in his collection

Porsche Panamera

Mika owns a Porshe Panamera and the price of this car starts at Rupees 1.57 Crore and goes up to Rupees 2.73 Crore. Panamera comes in 5 variants. Porsche Panamera is powered by Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 engine. All Porsches look stunning and so does the Panamera while combining luxury and comfort with it. This front-engined sports car with a rear-wheel-drive layout delivers a smashing performance without compromising heavily on the practicality front.

Lamborghini Gallardo

The Lamborghini Gallardo has 1 Petrol Engine on offer. The Petrol engine is 5204 cc. It is available with Automatic transmission. Depending upon the variant and fuel type the Gallardo has a mileage of 6.4 kmpl. The Gallardo is a 2 seater 10 cylinder car and has a length of 4345mm, a width of 1900mm, and a wheelbase of 2560mm. This swanky car costs up to Rupees 1.55 Crore to Rupees 3.06 Crore.

Ford Mustang

The Ford Mustang's Petrol engine is 4951 cc. It is available with Automatic transmission. Depending upon the variant and fuel type the Mustang has a mileage of 13.0 kmpl & Ground clearance of the Mustang is 137mm. The Mustang is a 4 seater 8 cylinder car and has a length of 4784mm, a width of 2080mm, and a wheelbase of 2720mm. Ford Mustang costs approx Rupees 74.62 Lakh.

Mercedes GLS 350 D

Mercedes-Benz GLS 350 D is the top model in the GLS lineup and the price of the GLS top model is ₹ 88.18 Lakh. It returns a certified mileage of 11.5 kmpl. This 350 d variant comes with an engine putting out 255 bhp @ 3400 rpm and 620 Nm @ 1600 rpm of max power and max torque respectively.

