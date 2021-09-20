Alpana Buch celebrates her birthday with the cast and crew of Anupamaa; SEE PIC

Alpana Buch has been winning the hearts of the audience from her performance in the show Anupamaa. The show is about a woman and her struggle to get a name in society. The actress plays the role of Baa, Vanraj Shah’s mother. She is shown as a strict mother-in-law who only knows to insult her daughters-in-law. Anupama, who was her daughter-in-law earlier, has now become a daughter after Vanraj has divorced her. Recently, the actress celebrated her birthday with the team members of the show.

Alpana’s husband has shared the picture on his official Instagram handle and writes, “With amazing team of ANUPAMA on my wife ALPANA's Birthday ...good people...good vibes.” In the photo, Alpana is seen posing with Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and others. There is a cake also kept on the table with other decorations. All are smiling and are dressed in their character clothes only. Many fans also dropped her wishes in the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “Happy birthday to mam, one of the best actor.”

Coming back to the show, the current track is on Anuj Kapadia vs Shah family. He has given an offer to Anupama and she has accepted it. It has created a rift in the family. Baa is against the friendship of Anupama and Anuj and thinks this is wrong.

Bapuji tries to explain her but she thinks her son is correct and Anupama is wrong. They are not liking Anupama’s growth. Vanraj Shah is also against her work and thinks that Anupama does not deserve it.

