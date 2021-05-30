Alpana Buch praises Anupamaa producer Rajan Shahi as she shares ‘Morning Selfie’ with team

Alpana Buch plays the character of Baa in the show. She has made a special place in the hearts of the audience.

Anupamaa is a very popular and successful show right now. The constant twists and turns in the drama are making it way more exciting. The lead actor Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey’s performance is adored by the audience. Owing to the current pandemic situation, the Maharashtra government has ordered the suspension of all shootings following which the TV shows have shifted their shooting locations to different cities. The show right now is being shot in Goa. The current track shows Vanraj and Kavya’s wedding. And today, Baa aka Alpana Buch has shared a selfie with the team on her Instagram.

The veteran actress has also praised the show's producer Rajan Shahi who is also seen in the picture. She captioned it as ‘Early morning 7 am shift. 1st selfie with the team. Rajan sir we can't compete with your energy n enthusiasm. Happy to have Romdev baba (Romesh Karla) on set. Thu thu thus.”

In the picture, all are happily posing just ahead of the shooting. The actress has been winning hearts from her performance in the show.

Recently, the lead actress of the show had also shared a picture with her on-screen mother-in-law and called her a 'friend'.

To note, a high voltage drama is going on in the show. Kavya is gearing up for her wedding with Vanraj while he is not interested and feels trapped. The other family members are also not happy with this alliance and want to put the marriage on hold. They are fighting with each other and constantly taunting each other.

Also Read: Rupali Ganguly finds a ‘Friend’ in her on screen mother in law Alpana Buch; Fans call their pair ‘outstanding'

Credits :Apana Buch Instagram

Share your comment ×