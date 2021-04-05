Alpana Buch wishes Anupamaa co star Rupali Ganguly on her birthday and hopes she fulfills her dream soon

It is the birthday of Anupamaa's lead actress, Rupali Ganguli and here is the sweet wish of her co-star Alpana Buch.

The popular daily soap Anupamaa is loved by the audience for its unique story line and the remarkable acting of the cast. The lead of the show Anupamaa is played the prominent TV actress Rupali Ganguly and has received a lot of appreciation for her role. Other talented actors of the show are Arvind Vaidya, Alpana Buch, Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly, Paras Kalnawat, Paritosh Tripathi, Anagha Bhosle and others. The show is regarded as the most popular and most watched show at present. Actress Rupali Ganguly had contracted Covid-19 recently and she is in self-quarantine for some time. Owing to this, she is not shooting for the show.

It is Rupali Ganguli’s birthday today, and her co-stars of the show were missing her. As per an exclusive talk of Etimes TV, Alpana Buch stated that she missed shooting with Rupali Ganguly. She said that the atmosphere of the shoot is very different when she is around. She hopes to see her back soon and they will celebrate her birthday on the sets. She also wished her the best for her life and career. She also wished that Rupali is able to fulfill her dream of making an animal shelter.

As per her talks with media, Rupali had already applied for leave of two days for enjoying her birthday with her husband, son and mother. But she tested Covid 19 positive so she will have a quite celebration.

In the show Anupamaa, Rupali Ganguly plays the role of a middle-aged woman, who is going through divorce. She is a strong and family-oriented woman, who is trying to make herself recognised for her efforts.

