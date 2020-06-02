ALTBalajiInsultsArmy: Netizens support Hindustani Bhau after he files FIR against Ekta Kapoor

Boss 13 fame Hindustani Bhau filed a police complaint against Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor and netizens come out in his support and trend #ALTBalajiInsultsArmy on Twitter

Yesterday, Bigg Boss 13 contestant and YouTuber Hindustani Bhau aka Vikas Pathak bashed Ekta Kapoor & Shobha Kapoor for disrespecting the Indian army in season 2 of XXX. Yes, Hindustani Bhau posted a video on Instagram in which he criticised the producers for portraying Army Jawans’ wives in a bad and condescending light. In the said video, Hindustani Bhau vehemently pointed out a scene from the Alt Balaji series which shows a wife of an army officer having an illicit affair with her lover while her husband goes to war. Not just this, Bhau also bashed the makers of the show for showing that the wife of the army officer makes her lover wear her husband’s army uniform during their intimate moments. Later, a furious Bhau filed an FIR against Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor.

Now today, post Bhau’s video, netizens took to social media to express a sense of wrath towards Ekta’s show as they criticised the ALT Balaji series and started trending #ALTBalajiInsultsArmy on Twitter. Later, Bhau, on his Twitter handle, posted some pictures of the scene from the web show and said that they have made fun of the Indian army and alongside the post, Bhau tagged Mumbai Police, Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackrey, and PM Narendra Modi, asking them to arrest Ekta and her mother at the earliest.

Besides this, Ekta Kapoor has been in the news for her show Naagin 4 as she Econfirmed that Naagin 4 is going to end soon.

Indian Army is of highest reverence in any Indian's heart Every Indian shed tears for martyrdom of an Indian soldier On the contrary@ektarkapoor produces a web-series XXX 2 showing Indian army in poor light? Patriots, your firm opposition is expected#ALTBalaji_Insults_Army pic.twitter.com/jEZtvmZqyi — Sanatan Prabhat (@sanatanprabhat) June 2, 2020

BAN #ALTBalaji_Insults_Army This is sedition ! Defaming Indian military ! File FIR and go for legal proceeding !@rajnathsingh@adgpi pic.twitter.com/VjrAyYhCwg — DrCharudatta pingale (@hjsdrpingale) June 2, 2020

#ALTBalaji_Insults_Army

- See how shamelessly director's of XXX 2 series which contains huge amount of sexual activities inaugurates his shooting by placing film roll it in front of God.

How cheap it is !

Ban @altbalaji which ruins our culture !@GOUBHAKTI @Krishna_Priiya pic.twitter.com/THavDG7jJb — Nikhil Patrikar (@jagruthindu) June 2, 2020

#ALTBalaji_Insults_Army The #Webseries aired on @altbalaji ‼️X.X.X Season 2 has Scenes defaming the pride of Our Indian Army..!#hindustanibhau has filed a Complaint against the producers Ekta & Shobha Kapoor.! We Demand strict legal action against the culprits..! pic.twitter.com/2TFE8o5b3o — Harshad Dhamale (@iDivineArjuna) June 2, 2020

#ALTBalaji_Insults_Army All Nationalist pl join this campaign ! This is not only to support Military but to empower Nation on Eve of China's intention to attack ! @PMOIndia Signature Campaign : Appeal to set up a regulatory authority for Web Series ! https://t.co/y0GLEzisxk — DrCharudatta pingale (@hjsdrpingale) June 2, 2020

