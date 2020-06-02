  1. Home
  2. tv

#ALTBalajiInsultsArmy: Netizens support Hindustani Bhau after he files FIR against Ekta Kapoor

Boss 13 fame Hindustani Bhau filed a police complaint against Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor and netizens come out in his support and trend #ALTBalajiInsultsArmy on Twitter
3765 reads Mumbai
Netizens trend #ALTBalajiInsultsArmy after Hindustani Bhau bashes Ekta Kapoor for disrespecting Indian army in web show Netizens trend #ALTBalajiInsultsArmy after Hindustani Bhau bashes Ekta Kapoor for disrespecting Indian army in web show
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Yesterday, Bigg Boss 13 contestant and YouTuber Hindustani Bhau aka Vikas Pathak bashed Ekta Kapoor & Shobha Kapoor for disrespecting the Indian army in season 2 of XXX. Yes, Hindustani Bhau posted a video on Instagram in which he criticised the producers for portraying Army Jawans’ wives in a bad and condescending light. In the said video, Hindustani Bhau vehemently pointed out a scene from the Alt Balaji series which shows a wife of an army officer having an illicit affair with her lover while her husband goes to war. Not just this, Bhau also bashed the makers of the show for showing that the wife of the army officer makes her lover wear her husband’s army uniform during their intimate moments. Later, a furious Bhau filed an FIR against Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor.

Now today, post Bhau’s video, netizens took to social media to express a sense of wrath towards Ekta’s show as they criticised the ALT Balaji series and started trending #ALTBalajiInsultsArmy  on Twitter. Later, Bhau, on his Twitter handle, posted some pictures of the scene from the web show and said that they have made fun of the Indian army and alongside the post, Bhau tagged Mumbai Police, Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackrey, and PM Narendra Modi, asking them to arrest Ekta and her mother at the earliest.

Besides this, Ekta Kapoor has been in the news for her show Naagin 4 as she Econfirmed that Naagin 4 is going to end soon.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement