Alvida legend: Kapil Sharma mourns demise of Pakistani comedy star Umer Sharif

In an unfortunate incident Pakistani comedian Umer Sharif died at 66-years-old. He was a well-known comedian. His death was confirmed by Dr. Mohammed Faisal, Pakistan's Ambassador to Germany. He shared the sad news on his Twitter and wrote, “With deep sorrow it is announced that Mr. Umer Sharif has passed away. In #Germany. Our deepest condolences to his family and friends. Our CG is present at the hospital to assist the family in every way.” The news spread and many celebrities offered their condolences.

Indian comedian and actor Kapil Sharma also offered his condolences. He wrote, “Alvida (goodbye legend. May your soul Rest In Peace #UmerShareef.” Randeep Hooda wrote, “Thank you for the great laughs. Rest in applause.” As reported in other media houses, Umer had left in an air ambulance for the US as he was scheduled to undergo an intensive life-saving cardiac surgery. His son Jawad confirmed that Umar and his wife, Zareen, left in air ambulance on Tuesday.

As mentioned by PTI, he said, “My father was in a private hospital for the last few weeks due to a heart problem and other complications”

The late comedian Umer had undergone a bypass procedure last year but his condition deteriorated. When videos and pictures of an ailing Umer were shared earlier this month on social media, many celebrities and politicians pushed for the government to step in for his treatment. Umer Sharif was born on April 19, 1955, in Liaquatabad, Karachi.

