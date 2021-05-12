Aly Goni adores ladylove Jasmin Bhasin as he secretly clicks his ‘sunshine's' candid PHOTO

Aly Goni shared a candid picture of his girlfriend and calls her ‘sunshine’ as he adores her looking somewhere else.

The former Bigg Boss 14 contestants Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are the most adored couple by the netizens. The couple had entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as good friends but in the house, they developed feeling for one another. When Jasmin was eliminated from the show, Aly suffered a panic attack. The couple is going strong after coming out of the show, and they love to share pictures with one another on their social media handles. The actress Jasmin has also spent time with Aly’s family in his hometown and she loves to be around them. Aly adores his lady love and as proof, he has recently shared a picture of her.

Aly Goni has recently shared a beautiful picture of his love Jasmin Bhasin. The Naagin fame actress looks stunning in a blue printed suit with strappy shoulders and a dupatta. Her hair is open with soft curls and she is wearing large earrings that match with the outfit. Her make is very subtle and perfect, making her look charming in the attire. In the picture, she is sitting on a bean bag as is engaged in a conversation and sipping a cup of coffee. Aly lovingly wrote on the post, “Hello Sunshine”.

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are among the popular real-life couples in the present times. The actors have also done music videos together, and their fans love the romantic chemistry on screen. Their last music video is an emotional video and the song Tu Bhi Sataya Jaega has been immensely appreciated.

