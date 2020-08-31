Aly Goni is all hearts as ex flame Natasa Stankovic & Hardik Pandya’s baby boy turns one month old; See Post

Natasa Stankovic got married to Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya early this year and are proud parents to a baby boy now.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic, who started the year 2020 with their engagement, have been enjoying the best time of their life these days. The love birds have become proud parents of baby boy Agastya lately and they are over the moon with this new phase in their life. In fact, their Instagram handles are filled with adorable posts for their little munchkin. However, the new mommy’s recent Instagram post is grabbing the eyeballs as Agastya has turned one month old.

Yes! You read it right. The baby is already a month old and Natasa can’t stop gushing about the same. In the recent post, the proud mommy was seen wearing a thigh slit dress with polka dot print as she carried her son and posed along with Hardik’s picture. She captioned the image as, “Agastya #1month we love you @hardikpandya93” along with heart emoticons. While the post was filled with endless love from the fans and friends, it was Aly Goni’s comment that grabbed the attention. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor was all hearts over this adorable picture and commented hearts emoticon along with hugging face emoticons.

Take a look at Natasa Stankovic’s post:

For the uninitiated, Natasa and Aly had dated each other for over a year before calling it quits in 2015. The ex-couple had shared cordial relation post their split and they were even seen sharing the stage in Nach Baliye 9. In fact, their chemistry and friendly bond during the show was well appreciated by everyone.

