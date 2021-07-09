Aly Goni amazes fans with his tough yet casual look; See PIC

Former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Aly Goni dropped an UBER cool picture on Instagram. Check it out.

Aly Goni diligently updates his social media with regular posts from his personal as well as professional life. In his latest Instagram reveal, Aly Goni shared a series of his pictures. He looked absolutely dashing in his casual attire. Aly donned a black and white printed shirt teamed with blue pants. He also sported sunglasses and nailed his entire look. Posting the pictures on the photo-sharing application, he wrote, “Nahi Nahi pant nahi girr rahi… Bass aise hi style marr raha tha”.

As soon as Aly posted the pictures, his fans and followers bombarded the comment section. While many laughed at the caption, others complimented him for his looks. “Killer look,” wrote one user. Another said, “You’re looking so dashing. How can someone look so perfect every time”. Many others dropped heart and fire emoticons in the comment section. As Aly is quite active on social media, in his previous post, he treated his fans with a trending slow-motion video with ‘Naan Dhaan Da Maas’ music in the background. He was seen in a floral shirt and his tough look impressed his fans. “Yeh gaane ki kya vibe hai yaaar,” the actor wrote.

The TV star also took to social media and congratulated his close friends Disha and Rahul for announcing their wedding. He also shared a group photo featuring Jasmin Bhasin, and the couple and wrote, “Tu aaj kitna khush hai yeh mere se zyada koi nahi jaanta..kitni baatien ki humne raat raat bhar..aasmaan ko dekhte hue baat karte the aur tu kehta tha ki kab shaadi hogi kab disha meri biwi banegi haha..and finally woh din aa raha hai…I m so happy for u meri jaan @rahulvaidyarkv and @dishaparmar Allah khush rakhe yeh dua hai meri”

On the work front, Aly was last seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein show.

