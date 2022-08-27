Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are ‘ready to sparkle and shine’ in their new music video ‘Sajaunga Lutkar Bhi’

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are among the most adorable and highly popular couples of the telly industry. The duo entered the reality show Bigg Boss 14 as friends but very soon they fell in love. The couple has a massive fan following and they have lovingly given them hashtag of Jasly. The duo often goes on trips together and share pictures of themselves on social media. The couple had recently collaborated for the music video, and have shared its motion poster.

In the poster shared by Aly Goni, he revealed the name of the music video, ‘Sajaunga Lutkar Bhi’. It is produced by Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and Bollywood singing stars Shaan and Neeti Mohan have given their voice for it. The music is by Dharan Kumar. In the promo Jasmin Bhasin looks sizzling in shiny golden top and mini skirt. She paired it with golden hoops. Aly Goni looks dapper in blue outfit and stylish golden blazer. Aly shared in captions, “Get ready to sparkle and shine with #SajaungaLutkarBhi Releasing on Monday, 29th August on Saregama Music YouTube channel.”

See poster here-

Aly Goni career:

Talking about Aly Goni, after Bigg Boss 14, he has been actively doing music videos. He has been taking short trips with his girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin and is actively focussing on his gym routine. They recently returned from Spain and posted some memorable photos from their romantic getaway.

Jasmin Bhasin's career:

Jasmin Bhasin has been a part of numerous successful shows like Dil Se Dil Tak, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, and others. She is making her debut in the Punjabi industry with movie 'Honeymoon' opposite Gippy Grewal. Jasmin has also signed her Bollywood film that is penned by Mahesh Bhatt and presented by Vikram Bhatt and K Sera Sera. Also, Jasmin recently collaborated with Shivin Narang for a music video titled, 'Ijazzat Hai'. Her last appearance was in the musical track 'Iss Barish Mein' opposite Shaheer Sheikh.

