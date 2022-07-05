Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin define comfort as they get clicked at the airport in comfy outfits; PICS

Ever since TV actors Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin made their relationship public, the fans are going gaga over them. Both had expressed their feelings during Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 14 and made several fans follow their cute stint inside the BB house. They also never shy away from expressing their love for each other as the two often share pictures on social media. Their cute pictures on ‘gram are a treat for Aly, Jasmin's fans. Just a while back, the paparazzi spotted the couple at the airport in the city.

In the photos, Aly donned a casual outfit as he was seen wearing a monochrome jacket paired with a white T-shirt and beige joggers. He completed his look with a pair of black sneakers. On the other hand, Jasmin opted for a cute pink sweatshirt, and paired it up with black jeggings and a pair of white sneakers. They also acknowledged the camerapersons and stopped by to pose for them. By looking at their pictures, it is safe to say that they make for one of the cutest couples in town.

Have a look at Aly and Jasmin’s pictures:

Recently, Jasmin rang on her birthday on June 28. Aly Goni had left no stone unturned to make her day special. He gave her a beautiful present and celebrated her birthday in night. He also shared a heartwarming post on social media with their picture. The birthday party was attended by numerous celebs including Ankita Lokhande, Rahul Vaidya, Rahul Sharma, Krishna Mukherjee, Arslan Goni and many others. They were seen dancing and having a gala time at the party. There were three cakes for the actress, and she was seen very excited to enjoy the day with her loved ones.

On the work front, Aly and Jasmin also collaborated for a music video Tera Suit, which was a hit among their fans. The actress will soon make her Punjabi movie debut with the film ‘Honeymoon’. The male lead of this movie is Gippy Grewal. Apart from this, Jasmin Bhasin has also signed her Bollywood film. It is penned by Mahesh Bhatt and presented by Vikram Bhatt and K Sera Sera. Produced by Loneranger and Zee, the untitled film is directed by Manish Chavan, who will be making his directorial debut with the film.

ALSO READ: Jasmin Bhasin pens a sweet birthday note for Aly Goni: You are my miracle for who I patiently waited for

