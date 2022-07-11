Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin get lost in the melody of 'Fitoor' as they listen to Shamshera's song; WATCH

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni met in Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 14, and the duo instantly fell in love with each other. Ever since they made their relationship public, their fans are going gaga over them. They never shy away from expressing their love for each other and are tagged as the sweetest couple in the industry. Recently, Aly and Jasmin were spotted in casual outfits at Mumbai airport as they left for their most awaited vacation.

Now the duo is living their best life as they have jetted to Paris for a vacation. They have been constantly sharing photos and videos from their tour. Today, taking to his Instagram handle, Aly Goni dropped a new video on his Instagram handle. Sharing this video, he captioned, "Lost in the moment & Lost in this lovely song". We can also see Jasmin in this video as Shamshera film's song Fitoor plays in the background. 'Jasly' fans are going gaga over this reel and have showered their immense love in the comment section.

Recently, Jasmin rang on her birthday on June 28. Aly Goni had left no stone unturned to make her day special. He gave her a beautiful present and celebrated her birthday at night. The birthday party was attended by numerous celebs including Ankita Lokhande, Rahul Vaidya, Rahul Sharma, Krishna Mukherjee, Arslan Goni, and many others. They were seen dancing and having a gala time at the party. There were three cakes for the actress, and she was seen as very excited to enjoy the day with her loved ones.

On the work front, Aly and Jasmin also collaborated for a music video Tera Suit, which was a hit among their fans.

