Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin get teary eyed as they return to Mumbai post Sidharth Shukla's demise
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, who were holidaying in Ladakh, rushed to Mumbai post the shocking news of Sidharth Shukla’s demise. The couple shared a strong bond with Sidharth. They were seen making their way out of the airport. Aly and Jasmin both looked emotional and teary-eyed as paps spotted them. The untimely demise of Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has sent shockwaves in the entire entertainment industry.
Aly and Jasmin also reached Sidharth’s residence to pay their last respects to their close friend. A few hours ago, Aly took to his Instagram handle and dropped Sidharth’s picture with broken hearts. As the news of the young actor’s demise surfaced, the social media was abuzz with condolence messages from fans and celebs. Celebs including Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari, Asim Riaz, etc had mourned his demise. Even Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Salman Khan and others from film industry also expressed their condolences.
Chehra jo hamesha haste hue dekha.. khush dekha… lekin aaj jaisa dekha bass dil toot gaya stay strong sana.. #numb #heartbroken
— Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) September 2, 2021
Numb and in disbelief
You left too soon. The heaven got a star . Will miss you Sidhart.
— Jasmin bhasin (@jasminbhasin) September 2, 2021
Sidharth was 40 when he breathed his last. The Mumbai Cooper Hospital confirmed his death, however, the reason for his untimely demise is yet to be disclosed. While the initial reports suggested that Sidharth had died of a heart attack, the postmortem reports are still awaited in the matter. To note, Sidharth’s postmortem is being conducted in Cooper Hospital. The late actor’s last rites will be held on Friday, 3 September in the city. Sidharth is survived by his mother and two sisters.