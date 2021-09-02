Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin get teary eyed as they return to Mumbai post Sidharth Shukla's demise

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, who were holidaying in Ladakh, rushed to Mumbai post the shocking news of Sidharth Shukla’s demise. The couple shared a strong bond with Sidharth. They were seen making their way out of the airport. Aly and Jasmin both looked emotional and teary-eyed as paps spotted them. The untimely demise of Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has sent shockwaves in the entire entertainment industry.

Aly and Jasmin also reached Sidharth’s residence to pay their last respects to their close friend. A few hours ago, Aly took to his Instagram handle and dropped Sidharth’s picture with broken hearts. As the news of the young actor’s demise surfaced, the social media was abuzz with condolence messages from fans and celebs. Celebs including Dahiya, , Shweta Tiwari, Asim Riaz, etc had mourned his demise. Even , Kareena Kapoor, , and others from film industry also expressed their condolences.