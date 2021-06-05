Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin REACT to Pearl V Puri’s arrest in alleged rape case: Hope truth is out soon

As Pearl V Puri’s arrest in an alleged rape case continues to make headlines, here’s what Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin have to say about it.

Content Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

Pearl V Puri’s arrest in an alleged rape case has come as a major shock not just to his massive fan following but also to the entire television industry. It has been reported that the Naagin 3 actor was arrested by the Waliv and Mumbai Police and that a case has been registered against him under Section 376 of IPC & POCSO Act. As per the latest update, Pearl has reportedly, been sent into a 14 day judicial custody by the Vasai Court. While the entire TV industry has come out in the actor’s support, everyone is hopeful that the truth prevails soon.

Amid this, Bigg Boss 14 fame couple Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin has also admitted being shocked and disheartened with the allegations imposed against Pearl. During his interaction with the paps, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star stated, “I am feeling bad and I hope that charges against him are not true because as far as I know him, he is a nice human being. I hope the truth is out soon. He is my friend and I have worked with him, so I feel very bad. I don’t look like he could anything like this. But let’s see.” On the other hand, Jasmin also voiced similar opinion and said that while she has met Pearl once or twice, he appeared to be a sweet person and emphasised that she is hopeful that truth will be out soon.

Apart from Aly and Jasmin, celebs like , , , Krystle D’Souza, etc have also extended their support to Pearl. Arjun wrote, “I stand with @pearlvpuri. I doubt he can do something like this ever … he is a soft spoken well behaved guy. The truth shall be out .. till then stay strong Pearl. #istandwithpearl.”

(If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.)

