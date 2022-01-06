Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin’s look too cute to handle as they are spotted in the city; PHOTOS

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are one of the cutest couples on the block. Ever since they have made their relationship official, they have never shied away from coming out in open. Aly and Jasmin are often spotted together and it is a delight to see these cuties. There is never a dull moment when they are spotted by the paps and can often be seen smiling and cracking jokes with them. Yet again, they were clicked together in casual attires and were all smiles.