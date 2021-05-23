Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin share they’re too ‘lazy’ to head out; Capture their goofy side in a mushy VIDEO

Television actor Aly Goni took to his Instagram handle to share an adorable video of him spending quality time with Jasmin Bhasin. Take a look.

Television stars Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni have been inseparable ever since they appeared on the popular reality show Bigg Boss season 14. The duo entered the show as close friends and confessed their feelings for one another inside the house. Fans got a glimpse of their chemistry when Jasmin walked out of the show and Aly bawled his eyes out due to her eviction. The couple has been treating fans with mushy photos and videos on their social media.

Now, Aly took to his Instagram handle to share what the two are up to during the ongoing pandemic. He posted an adorable video of them spending quality time with each other. In the clip, we can see the two lying on the bed as they make funny faces. In the caption of the video, Aly explained how they were intrigued to go out and ‘pose’ for the video, in front of a ‘nice view’. However, he explained that they were too ‘lazy’ to do so. As a result, they decided to capture their antics in the comfort of their home. Fans were in awe of their cute video and one person commented, “Aww cuties,” another user wrote, “I love you guys!”

Take a look:

After the video went up, Jasmin took to the comments section to reveal that Aly shared the clip without her knowledge. "hahaha, you posted this without asking me. @alygoni,” she commented. Aly also replied to her comment saying, "Bina puche cheeje karne ka maja hi kuch aur hai."

