Aly Goni and ladylove Jasmin Bhasin get papped in the city after their COVID 19 second vaccination jab
Aly Goni and girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin have recently completed their COVID 19 second vaccination dose. Aly Goni took to his social media for sharing the news with his fans. In the post, he can be seen along with Jasmin Bhasin and Krishna Mukherjee. They were also spotted by the paps as they were returning from the vaccination center. The duo has been spotted today after they were last seen at the funeral of late actor Sidharth Shukla.

Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, and Krishna Mukherjee had recently taken a trip to Leh-Ladakh and have been sharing pictures from the trip on their respective social media accounts. On the day of their return, they got information about the passing away of Sidharth Shukla, which had left both of them teary-eyed. The actors were recently spotted in the city after their vaccination dose. Jasmin Bhasin looked adorable in her multicolor collared top and trousers. Her hair was tied up and she had worn sunglasses. Aly Goni has donned a casual look with a green t-shirt and grey joggers. Krishna Mukherjee looked gorgeous in her neon t-shirt and yoga pants. 

See pictures here- 

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni were among the first few people to visit the home of the late actor Sidharth Shukla. The three of them formed a good friendship in Bigg Boss 14. The duo was also seen at Oshiwara on 3rd September, where his last rites were performed. They were also joined by numerous other celebs from the film fraternity including Karervir Bohra, Arjun Bijlani, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh, Asim Riaz, and others.

Credits: Viral BhayaniAly Goni instagram


