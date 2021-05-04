Aly Goni and other celebrities offer condolences to Nikki Tamboli on the demise of her brother due to COVID 19

Celebrities including Aly Goni, Abhinav Shukla, Kishwer Merchantt and others pay condolences to actress Nikki Tamboli on the death of her brother due to COVID 19.

The popular South actress and former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli has shared the sad news of the demise of her brother. The actress shared the news on her social media as she penned a heartfelt note for her brother. She shared that his health was suffering for some time, but he lost his life on Tuesday. After the sharing of the news, celebrities offered condolences and strength to the family of Nikki Tamboli.

Here are few comments by the celebrities offering their condolences-

Her former Bigg Boss 14 housemate Aly Goni commented, “Stay strong Nikki u r a fighter may Allah rest his soul in peace”

He also tweeted about it.

Just heard about nikki’s brother may god rest his soul in peace stay strong @nikkitamboli — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) May 4, 2021

Abhinav Shukla wrote, “So sorry for the loss Nikki , accept my heartfelt condolences, i am sure he has left us with memories that we will cherish for rest of our lives. Be strong !”

Kishwer Merchantt offered condolence saying, “Prayers and Strength to the family.”

Rahul Mahajan commented, “Omg I do sorry to hear this news my condolences with you and your family.”

Varun Sood wrote “Strength to the family.”

, “I'm so so sorry for your loss Nikki. May god give you all the strength you need. Om shanti.

Jasmin Bhasin, “You are a strong girl Nikki Stay strong. May his soul RIP. Take care.”

Manu Punjabi said, “What to say I don't know.. himmat shabdh chota hai.. #Nikki be strong and take care of ur family bcos iss waqt mummy papa ko sabse jada tumari jarurat hai please rona aae tho unke samne nhi Rona abhi unki himmat or hosla bano.. Ishwar madad Kar Hmari.. #rip we are with you nikki.”

Siddhanth Kapoor wrote, “Oh god Nikki ! i am so sorry may his soul RIP take care and stay strong”

Bhagyashree Mote commented “Very sorry for your loss! This is very personal! May god u strength to u and your family! My condolences!”

