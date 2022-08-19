Aly Goni and Surbhi Jyoti express their love language through eyes in Jumme Di Namaaz; WATCH

It's the era of music videos, actors are trying their hands at being selective with their songs, and Jumme Di Namaaz definitely stands out. The song features the gorgeous Surbhi Jyoti and the handsome Aly Goni. This is their first project together and, needless to say, Aly and Surbhi's pairing is sparking fires on the screen. They complement each other in Jumme Di Namaaz, and fans have expressed their wish of seeing them together in a bigger project soon.

Jumme Di Namaaz featuring Aly Goni and Surbhi Jyoti narrates a love story between a rich girl and a poor boy. The innocent and pure exchange of words through the eyes is heart-touching. Surbhi looks mesmerising in beautiful Indian attires while Aly looks smart in a kurta pyjama. The kohl-eyes of the couple can't be missed. Sung by Dhruv Malik, the lyrics are penned by Samay, and the music is composed by Harsh Krgeti.

Surbhi Jyoti hasn't done a full-fledged television show in recent times but her appearances in music videos are completely entertaining the fans. She was earlier seen in a music video with Shaheer Sheikh, named ‘VE TU’. She was also seen with Rohit Khandelwal in the song, 'Bismillah 2.' Bollywood actor Ali Fazal and Surbhi's song, 'Aaj Bhi' by Vishal Mishra broke several records and is still among the most-heard songs.

Talking about Aly Goni, after Bigg Boss 14, he has been actively doing music videos. He has been taking short trips with his girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin and is actively focussing on his gym routine. They recently returned from Spain and posted some memorable photos from their romantic getaway.

