Aly Goni and Surbhi Jyoti to wow fans with their enthralling chemistry in music video ‘Jumme Di Namaaz’; PIC

Aly Goni and Surbhi Jyoti are among the most popular actors in the telly industry. They have been part of numerous telly shows over the years individually. Aly Goni became a popular name with the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and was also loved for his real personality in the show Bigg Boss 14. His friendship with Rahul Vaidya and romance with Jasmin Bhasin became quite popular on social media. Surbhi Jyoti was last seen in Naagin 3. Now the actors Aly Goni and Surbhi Jyoti will be soon seen in a music video.

A poster of the music video has been released, where Aly Goni and Surbhi Jyoti are seen keenly gazing into each other’s eyes. Times music shared a tweet on social media, “Witness the enthralling chemistry of @AlyGoni & @SurbhiJtweets in 'Jumme Di Namaaz' sung beautifully by #DhruvMalik Coming soon on Times Music! @Showkidd_Music.”



Aly Goni and Jasmin are very fond of travelling and love to go on mini trips. The two sneaked out to the international destination, Spain, for a holiday few days back. The duo spent quality time with each other and some posted love-dipped videos and pictures of themselves on their respective social media handles. After a long romantic vacation, Jasmin and Aly returned to Mumbai on Saturday night, July 23, and looked quite rejuvenated. They posed for the paparazzi and smiled and waved at them too.

Surbhi Jyoti was earlier seen in a music video with Shaheer Sheikh, named ‘VE TU’. In the video, Surbhi and Shaheer portray a beautiful act of love as they play roles of differently abled while Digangana, who plays a tritagonist, leaves us feeling surprised in the end. Each of them plays a unique character that they have never ever played before. It is a brilliant collaboration between the singer, composer and actors is winning everyone’s hearts.

